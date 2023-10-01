Steelers Offense Pitiful In 30-6 Loss To Houston Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was virtually non-existent and lost QB Kenny Pickett to a knee injury in a disastrous 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week Four.

The Steelers won the toss and elected to defer, and RB Devin Singletary returned the opening kickoff to the Houston 31-yard line. On second down, RB Dameon Pierce ran for 13 yards and a first down, and two plays later QB C.J. Stroud scrambled for a gain of 11. Two plays later, Pierce took a screen pass 27 yards. On 3rd and 3 in the red zone, Stroud appeared to scramble for a touchdown but it was overturned on review and the Texans had a first down inches from the red zone.

Two Texans penalties pushed them back to the ten-yard line, but on second down S Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged for a questionable defensive pass interference penalty that put the Texans on the one-yard line. Nico Collins caught a two-yard touchdown two plays later and Ka’imi Fairbairn’s extra point put the Texans up 7-0 with 8:55 to go.

QB Kenny Pickett scrambled for a first down on 3rd and 7, and then on 3rd and 1 a few plays later he picked up another first down on a QB sneak. But Pickett was sacked by DL Jerry Hughes and the Steelers were faced with a 2nd and 18. On the next play, former Steeler Steven Nelson picked off Pickett on a deep shot intended for Calvin Austin III. Nelson returned it to midfield where Houston would take over.

The Texans would get into field goal range, and Fairbairn was good from 36 yards to give the Texans a 10-0 lead. The Steelers went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and Brad Wing’s 41-yard punt set the Texans up at their own 32.

They got to work quickly, with TE Dalton Schultz gaining 29 yards on a reception up the seam and then RB Dameon Pierce running for 12 yards on the very next play. But back-to-back incompletions would lead to another Fairbairn field goal, this one from 38 yards and the Texans took a 13-0 lead with 12:09 left in the first half.

The Steelers again went three-and-out. The Texans next drive began at their own 33. On first down, Stroud connected with Collins for a gain of 19. The next play was another first down on a screen to Singletary, but on 4th and 1 a few plays later the Texans couldn’t convert. The Steelers took over at their own 28.

After two runs by RB Najee Harris were good enough to pick up a first down, the team faced a 3rd and 8 and Pickett checked it down to RB Jaylen Warren for a gain of six. They punted it away and Brad Wing’s punt was a touchback.

On 2nd and 12 the Texans picked up a first down on a 22-yard completion to WR John Metchie III, but that would be all they’d get as they punted with 2:06 left in the first half. A third-down pass from Pickett to WR George Pickens was flagged for defensive pass interference, giving the Steelers 16 yards and a first down.

Following a sack by DE Jonathan Greenard on 2nd and 5, the Steelers faced a 3rd and 9 but an offsides penalty against the Texans made it 3rd and 4. Pickett went back to Pickens for what appeared to be a first down, but TE Pat Freiermuth was flagged for offensive pass interference. On 3rd and 14, Pickett went short to Freiermuth and the Steelers once again punted, this time with 53 seconds left in the first half.

After a 14-yard return to the Houston 22, the Texans hit Nico Collins for a 42-yard gain on a catch-and-run, and then after a spike they picked up another 15 yards on a screen to Collins. Fairbairn came out for a 39-yard try and the Texans took a 16-0 lead into the half.

The Steelers got the ball to open the second half, and Harris broke off a 15-yard run. On 3rd and 7 a few plays later, Pickett found WR Calvin Austin III for a 12-yard gain and a first down to the Houston 45, their play in opponent’s territory. Two plays later, Warren picked up 18 yards on a run, and after back-to-back four-yard runs, the Steelers faced a 3rd and 2. Warren couldn’t pick up a first down, losing yards and the Steelers had to bring out the field goal unit. Boswell was good from 35 yards and the Texans led 16-3 with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

The Texans went three-and-out and punted from a step outside their end zone. The Steelers would open their drive at the Houston 46. On the third play of the drive, Harris had a 32-yard catch-and-run, but the Steelers would settle for a field goal despite being inside the Houston 10-yard line, with Chris Boswell cutting the lead to 16-6 with 5:47 left in the third quarter.

The Pittsburgh defense forced a quick drive, and the Steelers got the ball back with 4:43 left in the third quarter. On the first play of the drive, Harris ran for 23 yards and two plays later TE Darnell Washington had his first NFL catch, a 10-yard gain down to the Houston 42. On the next play though, Jaylen Warren fumbled after a hit by S Jalen Pitre and the Steelers were forced into a 2nd and 18. Pickett was incomplete on second down, and then on 3rd and 18 Pickett went to Pickens for a gain of 17 yards.

On 4th and 1, Pickett was sacked and limped off the field with the assistance of trainers with an apparent knee injury. The Texans took over at their own 42, and on 2nd and 11, Stroud went back to Collins for a 24-yard gain. Another 14-yard gain by Collins later in the drive was followed by a nine-yard run by RB Devin Singletary, and two plays later the Texans ran a trick play and Singletary hit TE Dalton Schultz for a six-yard touchdown. After Fairbairn’s extra point, the Texans led 23-6 with 10:50 left in the game.

QB Mitch Trubisky came in for Pickett on the next drive, but the offense went three-and-out. Houston then strung together an 11-play drive that ended with a 52-yard touchdown pass to WR Nico Collins. Fairbairn’s extra point made it 30-6 with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers got the ball back but essentially ran the clock out, falling to 2-2 with a 30-6 loss. They’ll gear up to face the Baltimore Ravens next week.5