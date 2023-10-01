Fittipaldo Expects Watt And Highsmith To ‘Have A Field Day’ Against Texans’ Beat Up Tackles

It goes without saying that the only reason Kendrick Green has been such a big storyline this week as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to face the Houston Texans is because of his prior history with the team. Otherwise, he is just a nondescript player who shouldn’t really raise much of an eyebrow.

The bigger storyline along the Texans’ offensive line is the tackle situation. Although at left tackle they are set to start a third-string option, neither side is favorable, and they will be facing arguably the top pass-rush tandem in the NFL. It’s easy to predict a big showing for the duo, which is precisely what Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has done.

“Their offensive line is decimated by injuries. That should be a field day for Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt”, he told Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller on 93.7 The Fan late last week. “I think the key for this game is can the Steelers force Stroud into mistakes”, he added. “If he’s under pressure a lot, I think his chances go up a whole heck of a lot if T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are bearing down on him all day”.

Both Laremy Tunsil and Josh Jones, the Texans’ starting tackles, have been ruled out for today’s game due to injury. Tunsil has already missed most of the season. Jones had to move from right tackle to left guard and then to left tackle due to injuries at those positions, with George Fant taking over the right tackle position.

And so it will be Fant continuing at right tackle as he has since early in the opener, and likely Austin Deculus at left tackle. He was just called up from the practice squad. A former sixth-round pick in 2022 by the Texans, he has never played an offensive snap before, though he has gotten some work on special teams.

Even with backups and rookies lining up at guard and center, Fittipaldo is not as confident the Steelers have the clear edge there—as the Steelers area dealing with backups and rookies as well. Cameron Heyward is still on the Reserve/Injured List, and Keeanu Benton is still picking up playing time while DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk fill in for Heyward.

“Not as impressed in the middle”, Fittipaldo said. “Maybe the Texans o-line can hold up inside, but I think this is a day where the Steelers can pressure C.J. Stroud”, though he added that the Texans have been “very careful with him, they’re not exposing him to much”.

He has, however, been gotten to. He was sacked 11 times in the first two games, though not at all last week. And that is the only game they have won so far. Stroud has put up numbers, the most important being a zero in the interception column. He has a live arm with good accuracy and placement and the willingness to let the ball go, so they’ll have to get home and not just rely on his inexperience.