Chuck Noll Explains Steelers Decision To Pass On Dan Marino

Bringing you guys a little throwback content this Saturday. The Official Myron Cope Channel on YouTube uploaded audio yesterday of Cope, the famed Pittsburgh Steelers broadcaster, interviewing former Steelers head coach Chuck Noll in 1992 about Pittsburgh’s decision to pass on University of Pittsburgh QB Dan Marino in the 1983 NFL Draft.

Noll admitted rumors of drug use played a part in Marino’s slide to No. 27 overall.

“The rumor was a big part of it Myron, there’s no question about it. Because I think at that stage, there wasn’t anybody who had a clue as to what drugs were all about,” Noll said. “That was a real problem. That’s why he lasted as long as he did. There was no question about his ability, but that was the thing that was shaky,” Noll said about Marino’s rumored drug use.

Pittsburgh opted to select Texas Tech DT Gabriel Rivera at No. 21 overall, but his career tragically came to an end after just six games due to being paralyzed in a car accident. Noll also said he thought the Steelers would have had Terry Bradshaw for longer than they would, which was part of their decision to pass on a quarterback.

“We thought that Terry would be around for a considerable time. We didn’t realize he was gonna have the surgery, so you talk about trying to use your resources in a way you’re not gonna load up if you’ve got somebody who’s gonna carry you there. You don’t want to necessarily load up at that position when you needed help in other areas,” Noll told Cope.

Bradshaw underwent elbow surgery in ’83, and he retired after playing just one game that season. The Steelers went 9-6 with Cliff Stoudt starting 15 games, but he threw 12 touchdowns and had 21 interceptions. The Steelers struggled to replace Bradshaw, and from 1984 until the end of Noll’s tenure after the 1991 season, Pittsburgh wouldn’t win more than nine games in a season.

Drafting Marino would’ve given Pittsburgh a franchise quarterback, but Noll, who told Cope he had the final say in the draft room, ultimately chose to pass. It’s interesting to hear him admit the drug rumors played a part in Pittsburgh’s decision, and we see those sorts of rumors/incidents impact drafts today.

Laremy Tunsil fell to No. 13 in the draft after a video of him smoking marijuana in a gas mask was released ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft in one of the more notable examples, but off-the-field rumors, even if unsubstantiated, can cost players money and cause them to fall in the draft.

Ultimately, it was a combination of the rumors and Pittsburgh believing they would still have Bradshaw under center and the hope that Cliff Stoudt or Mark Malone could be suitable replacements if needed. It’s a decision that obviously backfired and one of the biggest “what-ifs” in NFL history.

You can listen to the full interview below: