Watt: Steelers Defense Wants To ‘Play With Swag’ In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has always been a key part of the team’s identity, and the 2023 unit has the potential to be as good as any Pittsburgh defense in recent memory. OLB T.J. Watt said one of the keys for the group this year will be playing with swag.

“I think any successful defense that I’ve ever been on is like playing with swag, being the team that all the offenses hate playing against, celebrating after making plays. Always living in the backfield and having hats to the ball, and that’s what we’re trying to create here,” Watt said via the Pat McAfee Show.

There’s something to be said about knowing that you’re better than your opponent, and there aren’t many offenses where Pittsburgh’s offense won’t have an edge against. Being a group the offense hates seeing and a group that imposes their will, celebrating a little within reason and generally going out and balling out is what the Steelers need to be and need to do.

There are pieces on the defensive line, linebacker corps and in the secondary. In fact, it might be the team’s best secondary in years. While most of the focus has been on the offense needing to take a step forward, which they do, the play of the defense can help set the offense up in favorable positions, too. It’s a group that should be at the top of the league when it comes to sacks and should force a lot of turnovers.

They led the league in interceptions with 20 last season, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them top that number in 2023. Forcing turnovers and creating big plays is a good reason to have some swagger. There’s a fine line to walk between having swagger and being obnoxious, but with leaders like Watt, DL Cameron Heyward and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, I don’t think that should or will be a concern with the Steelers. They’re good and they know it. They just have to go out and the field and prove it every week.

It wouldn’t surprise me if the Steelers’ defense is even better than we expect this season. They lost Watt for seven games last season, and having him healthy and back to full strength is going to be massive for this team. Fitzpatrick should be a stud in the secondary again, and Heyward is always reliable. Couple that with upgrades at inside linebacker and Alex Highsmith coming off a career year, the defense could legitimately challenge as one of the best in the league. It’s going to be a fun unit to watch, and they should have a lot of swag.

Watch the full interview below: