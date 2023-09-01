Steelers’ 2020 Vs 2023 Secondary… Which One Is Better?

The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their roster from a season ago, and the secondary has been no exception. The team lost S Terrell Edmunds and CB Cameron Sutton in free agency and parted ways with CBs Arthur Maulet, Ahkello Witherspoon, and William Jackson III. To replace them, Pittsburgh added CBs Patrick Peterson, Desmond King, and Chandon Sullivan as well as Keanu Neal in free agency and drafted CBs Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. These new faces joined CBs Levi Wallace and James Pierre and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, and Elijah Riley who were on the team last season, rounding out a deep, talented group.

The secondary is arguably better than it was a season ago with all the additions and various skill sets that can play different roles on the backend in coverage. They have a good blend of youth and experience, having a guy like Joey Porter Jr. who can develop into a quality long-term starter in the league paired with guys like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Patrick Peterson who are multi-Pro Bowl/All-Pro nominees that have the production and leadership you desire in the position room.

There is no denying that this secondary is better than last year’s secondary and likely the year before that, but what about the 2020 secondary? That unit consisted of CBs Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre, and Justin Layne as well as S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Antoine Brooks Jr., Jordan Dangerfield, and Sean Davis.

The cornerbacks back in 2020 were strong as that was Hilton and Nelson’s last seasons in Pittsburgh. Hilton was Pittsburgh’s best nickel corner in recent memory, being solid in run defense and in coverage as well as an effective blitzer off the edge. Nelson became a better player every season he was in Pittsburgh, doing a good job opposite of Haden as the CB2 of the defense. Sutton was a “Swiss Army Knife” in the secondary that could play multiple spots while Haden manned the CB1 spot, having less athleticism than his earlier years, but still being a steady, consistent presence to match up with opposing WR1s.

Mike Hilton only allowed a passer rating of 59.9 when covering the slot Lowest rating allowed 🔥 Among CBs with at least 150 slot coverage snaps pic.twitter.com/PAJQXAPtXO — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) January 20, 2021

When looking at the cornerbacks from both squads, the two units match up pretty well. Patrick Peterson and Joe Haden are in a similar boat, being older players past their prime, but still effective and providing that leadership presence. Levi Wallace and Steven Nelson fit the role of dependable CB2s while Desmond King and Mike Hilton are pretty similar when it comes to play in the slot as physical, feisty defenders that can cover as well as come up against the run. The jury is out on Joey Porter Jr as a rookie, but should he perform better than Sutton did at the beginning stages of his NFL career, the 2023 cornerback squad may have the advantage.

When it comes to the safeties, the 2023 unit is notably better. Fitzpatrick is the holdover for both units, but the combination of Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal bests Terrell Edmunds on his own. Pittsburgh has prioritized the three-safety package the last two seasons, having diversified skill sets where they can play three safeties on the field at the same time. Fitzpatrick or Kazee can roll up in the slot or play centerfield while Neal can play close to the box as that strong safety/box safety much like Edmunds did during his tenure with Pittsburgh.

After examining the two units, the starters, and the depth, my vote would be for the 2023 secondary as the better unit, at least on paper. We must see this team in action and see if they can get on the same page with a bunch of new parts on the backend of the defense. The talent, experience, scheme versatility, and production are there for this unit to have a great season in 2023. Pair that with the pass rush that Pittsburgh has and this secondary will have the opportunity to lead the league in interceptions for a second-straight season.