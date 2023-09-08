Watch: The Depot 180 — September 8 — Episode 350

Episode 350 — September 8, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The 2023 NFL season is underway with the upset of the Kansas City Chiefs by the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers will be hosting the 49ers in a couple shorts days, so in today’s video I discuss how the narrative has shifted over the course of this week. I also talk about the injury reports for both teams and who is at risk of not playing. The 49ers will defense will be featuring former Steelers DT Javon Hargrave who returns to Acrisure stadium for the second time since leaving the team in free agency.

