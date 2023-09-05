Watch: The Depot 180 — September 5 — Episode 349

Episode 349 — September 5, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

It is officially week one of the 2023 NFL season. The Steelers will be hosting a rare week one home opener at Acrisure stadium as the San Francisco 49ers will make the cross country trip to start the season. In today’s episode, I discussed some key storylines from this upcoming game. I also give an injury report preview so you can know what to expect later in the week. The 49ers have some of their top players facing different hurdles to get on the field for week one which I also talked about at the end of the show.

