Watch: The Depot 180 — September 29 — Episode 356

Episode 356 — Sept. 29, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their second straight away game in Houston this week against the Texans. The Texans are off to a much better start than many anticipated behind the rookie connection between QB C.J. Stroud and WR Tank Dell. In today’s episode, I discuss the unique challenges posed in this game following three straight run-first teams to start the season. I also recap the injury report ahead of this week, including a pair of Steelers starters ruled out and the “next men up” to replace them. The Steelers’ front seven has a massive opportunity to welcome Stroud to the NFL behind a beat-up Texans offensive line.

