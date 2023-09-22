Watch: The Depot 180 — September 22 — Episode 354

Episode 354 — September 22, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their first road trip of the season heading to Las Vegas to take on the 1-1 Raiders. The offense will look to snap it’s abysmal start to the season against a softer defense than the last two games, while the defense has yet another top flight running back to try and contain. In today’s episode, I discuss just how bad the Steelers’ running game has been and how big of a surprise that is. I also talk about Matt Canada’s seat warming up and the injury report between both teams heading into Sunday Night Football.

