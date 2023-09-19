Watch: The Depot 180 — September 19 — Episode 353

Episode 353 — Sept. 19, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers eeked out a victory against the Cleveland Browns and moved to second place in the AFC North with a 1-1 record. The game was anything but pretty, but they narrowly avoided an 0-2 start. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the key moments in the game that resulted in a victory including outstanding play from the top paid edge rusher tandem in the league. I also discussed some injury updates, the struggling offense, and a “fire Matt Canada” chant that broke out in Acrisure Stadium.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.