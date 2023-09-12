Watch: The Depot 180 — September 12 — Episode 351

Episode 351 — September 12, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers dropped their first game of the season in disappointing fashion to the San Francisco 49ers. It was a total failure in all three phases with very little positives to take away. In today’s episode, I discuss how it isn’t time to panic yet. I also talk about the injuries suffered in week one and the timelines for the injured players to return. It is going to have to be next man up at a few of these positions which could include Broderick Jones and Keeanu Benton getting their first career starts as rookies in Monday Night’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

