Watch: The Depot 180 — September 1 — Episode 348

Episode 348 — September 1, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The 53 man roster was made official on tuesday, but it was far from set in stone. Things can and will happen all the way up until the start of the season sometimes and this year was no exception. We knew as much at the time of the cutdowns with two punters making the initial 53. In today’s episode I discussed the roster shuffling that has taken place since Tuesday including the addition of Desmond King Jr. to the cornerback room. I also talk about the first iteration of the practice squad which includes some players cut from other teams around the league.

