Watch: Jerome Ford Rips Off 69-Yard Run, Sets Up Browns’ Go-Ahead TD

The Cleveland Browns’ run game took a big blow in the second quarter of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. A gruesome injury suffered by Pro Bowler Nick Chubb seemingly changed how the Browns were going to play offensively.

Then, second-year running back Jerome Ford changed all of that with one run.

Ford ripped off a 69-yard run to the 1-yard line in the third quarter, setting up Cleveland’s go-ahead rushing touchdown from Pierre Strong Jr., and quarterback Deshaun Watson raced home on the 2-point conversion giving the Browns a 22-19 lead.

Ford started out running right, but then slammed on the brakes and cut back all the way across the field, torching Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace in a footrace to the corner as Wallace lost backside contain.

With Wallace losing the footrace to the sideline, Ford was able to turn the corner and raced 69 yards before safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was able to track him down, getting a hand on Ford’s feet to trip him up at the 1-yard line.

One play after Ford’s big run, Elandon Roberts laid the wood to Strong in the hole on first down before Strong then scored on the next play.

It was the longest run of Ford’s young career after being drafted out of the University of Cincinnati in 2022 and the longest run of the season for the Browns.