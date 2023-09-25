The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Versus Raiders Game Recap, Inactives, Injuries, Penalties & More

Season 14, Episode 28 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Sunday night.

We get things started by talking about the inactive list the Steelers submitted ahead of the Sunday night game and what stuck out with a few of those decisions. We also talk about the bumps and bruises that came out of the Sunday night game.

Alex and I jump into our initial analysis of the Sunday night game and that includes us talking quite a bit about the play of the Steelers’ offense. We discuss the big touchdown pass from QB Kenny Pickett to WR Calvin Austin III. We also discuss the Steelers overall game plan, the play-calling, how Pickett played, specifically, and more.

Alex and I then flip over to the play of the Steelers’ defense Sunday. We discuss the long touchdown pass the Raiders had, how the unit defended the run and Raiders WR Davante Adams and much more. We talk about yards after the catch, tackling, and other things on that side of the football that stuck out after initial viewing of the game.

Steelers P Pressley Harvin III and K Chris Boswell both had solid showings Sunday night, so Alex and I make sure to address that later in this podcast.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 61-minute episode and we get to a few listener emails to close out the show.

