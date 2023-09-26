T.J. Watt Excited To See J.J. Watt Inducted Into Texans’ Ring Of Honor Sunday

Sunday, T.J. Watt has a job to do. Play the run, sack the quarterback, win the game. That’s where his focus will lie. But he understands this weekend will be more special than most of his other games. Sunday, the Houston Texans will induct big brother J.J. Watt into their Ring of Honor. T.J. is excited to be there for the moment.

That’s what he said via Texans’ beat writer Aaron Wilson a short time ago.

“It’s going to be different being back there without him playing,” Watt told Wilson. “It’s going to be awesome seeing him be received the way he deserves to be received. It’s going to be pretty special. For me, it’s all about remembering it’s a big game. At the end of the day, there’s a game to be played.”

Locked in like always, Watt ended the quote by noting the need to keep focus on the team. Pittsburgh is looking to win three games in a row and stay in control of the AFC North, the Steelers technically in first place ahead of the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens following Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

In June, the Texans announced J.J. Watt would be inducted during Week Four. The ceremony will take place during halftime. Perhaps T.J. will be able to steal a peek at the moment.

J.J. was an elite player with the Texans. The team’s first-round pick in 2011, he led the league in sacks with 20.5 of them by his sophomore year. In 10 years with Houston, he racked up 101.5 sacks, forced 25 fumbles, and even caught three touchdowns during the 2014 season. In total, he made five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams and would’ve had more if injuries didn’t significantly impact his career.

In 2020, the Watt brothers, J.J., T.J., and Derek, took the field together in a game between the Steelers and Texans. Pittsburgh came out on top 28-21 but it was a special moment for the entire Watt family. Now, there’s just one Watt – T.J. – actively in the NFL with J.J. retired and Derek a free agent.

Though the focus is on football, it’ll be a cool ceremony for T.J. to be able to watch. Until their next one, which will end up in Canton, Ohio, when both are eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.