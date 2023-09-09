Steelers Work Out Three More Players Friday

In addition to OL Christian DiLauro, the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out three additional players on Friday, according to the NFL’s transaction sheet. The other three were follow offensive linemen in: OT Jean Delance, OT Larnel Coleman, and OT/OG Anderson Hardy.

Delance is the most notable name of the three. A three-year starter at Florida, he primarily played right tackle for the Gators. Despite good size and great length, 36.5 inch arms, he went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Chicago Bears. Since, he’s bounced around with the Arizona Cardinals and most recently spent time with the Green Bay Packers before being waived last month. Though a college tackle, he only played guard this summer for Green Bay.

Our Jonathan Heitritter wrote a player profile on him coming out of Florida, concluding:

“Overall, Jean Delance has some intriguing qualities you like to see in an offensive lineman. He has that rare length that teams drool over in OTs, having the ability to engage and land his punches early in pass protection. He also possesses adequate athleticism and movement skills to be used on the move and mirror pass rushers. However, there are plenty of technical issues Delance must iron out to become more than a depth piece at the next level, most notably the ability to sustain blocks, hit and replace, and generate more power in the run game without lunging forward on blocks.”

Coleman was a 7th round selection of the Miami Dolphins in 2021. Out of UMass, he played both tackle spots, first on the right side before flipping to the left for the final two seasons of his college career. At his Pro Day, he weighed in at 6062, 307 pounds with long 36 1/4 inch arms. He impressed with a 31 inch vertical and 9’5″ broad jump.

He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Carolina Panthers before being waived earlier this summer. He’s appeared in one NFL game, logging one offensive snap. This summer, he picked up all 60 of his preseason snaps at right tackle.

Hardy was an solidly built left tackle at Appalachian State. He made 28 career starts and was named First-Team All-Sun Belt his senior season in 2022. At his Pro Day, he weighed in at 6055, 301 pounds though he lacked ideal length with 32-inch arms. Still, he put up solid numbers, a sub-5.00 40 with 30 reps on the bench press. Undrafted in 2023, he spent the spring and summer with the Kansas City Chiefs before being released at final cutdowns. According to PFF, he logged 13 snaps at left guard and 20 at right guard in the preseason.

Pittsburgh has no signed any of the four lineman they worked out and are likely simply updating their emergency list should injuries strike throughout the season.