Steelers Work Out OL Christian DiLauro Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out OL Christian DiLauro today, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, who tweeted the news moments ago.

If that names sounds vaguely familiar, it should. DiLauro briefly spent time with the Steelers in 2019 and 2020. He was signed to the team’s practice squad in mid-October and carried through the 2020 offseason before being released on Sept. 5.

Undrafted out of Illinois, he most recently spent time with the Minnesota Vikings this summer. Officially, he’s appeared in five NFL games, though he’s never taken an offensive snap. He played in three games for the Denver Broncos last season. In college, he primarily played right tackle, though he spent time at guard later in his career.

He’s spent time with eight different teams throughout his NFL career since breaking into the league in 2018.

This workout is likely the team updating its emergency list as the Steelers’ season gets underway this weekend. They have two offensive linemen on the practice squad in OT Kellen Diesch and OG Joey Fisher.