Steelers Week Four Wednesday Injury Report: Eight Players Sit Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of Week Four ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon game against the Houston Texans.

Per the report via The Trib’s Joe Rutter, the following players didn’t practice today: WR Allen Robinson (ankle), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), OT Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow), OG James Daniels (groin), P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring), CB Patrick Peterson (rest), TE Connor Heyward (ankle), and DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot).

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) was full while S Miles Killebrew (knee) was limited.

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

WR Allen Robinson (ankle)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow)

OG James Daniels (groin)

P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring)

CB Patrick Peterson (rest)

TE Connor Heyward (ankle)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

Limited

S Miles Killebrew (knee)

Full

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin outlined Daniels, Robinson, and Harvin as three players likely to be limited early in the week due to their injuries. He told reporters he expected all three to be able to play this weekend. Pittsburgh did sign punter Brad Wing to their practice squad as insurance and to have a punter for practice until Harvin can fully participate. Harvin is coming off two great performances, including a historically good game in Sunday night’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Daniels has started every game at right guard for the Steelers since being signed in 2022. Pittsburgh hasn’t been without one of their starting offensive lineman since late in 2021, a remarkable streak of good health. Robinson, acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, has 11 receptions for 100 yards through the team’s first three games.

Olszewski missed the team’s Week Three game due to a concussion suffered in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns. He appears to be on track to be healthy enough to play this weekend, though it’s unknown if Pittsburgh will dress him. The rest of the injuries seem to be bumps and bruises and not concerns but we’ll monitor tomorrow’s injury report for any changes. DL Larry Ogunjobi has battled a foot injury since training camp and doesn’t usually practice much until Friday.

Pittsburgh and Houston kickoff on Sunday at 1 PM/EST at NRG Stadium in Houston.