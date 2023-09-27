Steelers Sign P Brad Wing To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing punter Brad Wing to the practice squad, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Blast from the past: The #Steelers are signing punter Brad Wing to the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2023

A familiar name, Wing, now 32, punted for the Steelers for the 2014 season. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt that year. He lost the punting job to Jordan Berry for the 2015 season and was traded to the New York Giants for a 7th round pick. Wing served as the Giants’ starting punter the following three seasons, averaging 44.9 yards per punt during that time.

Out of the NFL since, Wing spent the 2023 season with the XFL San Antonio Brahmas. He had a successful season, punting 42 times and averaging 47.9 yards per punt with a long of 72. He had a net average of 42.8 yards. Now, he’s back in the NFL.

Wing previously worked out for the team ahead of their Week Two game against the Cleveland Browns, though that was likely because Browns’ punter Corey Bojorquez is left-footed. Wing is also a lefty and the Steelers commonly bring one punter in so the returners can adjust to the different spin of the football.

Wing is likely signed due to P Pressley Harvin III dealing with a hamstring injury to start the week. Mike Tomlin said it could limit him to start the week. Harvin is still expected to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad is now at its maximum of 16 following Wing’s and WR Jalen Camp’s signings.

UPDATE (12:02 PM): The Steelers have confirmed Wing’s signing.