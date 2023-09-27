Steelers Sign WR Jalen Camp To Practice Squad

One day after releasing cornerback Kalon Barnes from the practice squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers filled the roster spot on the 16-man practice squad, signing wide receiver Jalen Camp, the team announced Wednesday morning.

We have signed WR Jalen Camp to the practice squad & released CB Kalon Barnes from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/aaOijNYRHr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 27, 2023

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Camp eventually caught on with the Houston Texans in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, playing a total of five games in the two years, seeing 86 snaps offensively and another 10 on special teams.

In two NFL seasons, Camp has just one catch for seven yards.

Coming out of Georgia Tech, Camp measured in at 6017, 226 pounds with 33 3/4-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands. He clocked a 4.48 40-yard dash and a 7.00 3-cone while adding a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a 10’5″ broad jump.

While at Georgia Tech, Camp had 48 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 48 career games, playing primarily in a triple-option offense.

Camp’s best game of his career with the Yellow Jackets came during the 2020 season against the Pittsburgh Panthers, hauling in five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown.

In the NFL, Camp recorded his lone reception against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 11, 2022, going for seven yards.

Camp’s athletic profile is rather intriguing. Coming out of college, Camp generated at 9.75 RAS score.

Jalen Camp is a WR prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.75 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 63 out of 2499 WR from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/JTHfZ3jvMG #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/oIFaEjsw9l — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 7, 2021

He is now the third receiver on the practice squad, joining Duece Watts and Jacob Copeland.

The Steelers remain without Diontae Johnson, who is on Injured Reserve. Dez Fitzpatrick was signed off of the practice squad to fill his spot until he returns.