Steelers Promote RB Qadree Ollison To Active/Inactive Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted RB Qadree Ollison to the active/inactive roster, the team announced today.

Ollison, a Pitt product, was also promoted/elevated last week. He did not play an offensive snap but saw five snaps on special teams, mostly playing on the punt return unit. Though not explicitly stated by the team like last week, it seems to be a standard elevation, meaning Ollison will revert to the practice squad following the game. He is not subject to clearing waivers. He wears No. 41.

At Pitt, Ollison rushed for nearly 3,000 career yards with 29 rushing scores. He had a terrific senior season, rushing more more than 1,200 yards and eleven rushing scores. A well-built back at 6005, 228 pounds, he ran a 4.58 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine.

Ollison was initially signed to help replace RB Anthony McFarland Jr., who landed on IR with a knee injury. The Steelers also signed RB Godwin Igwebuike off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad but given his newness to the team, he is not fully up to speed. Ollison is likely to be active with Igwebuike not dressing. That means WR Calvin Austin III will likely handle kick returns in addition to his punt return duties. Austin filled in for WR Gunner Olszewski last week after he was concussed. Olszewski is out for Week Three due to the injury.

For his career, Ollison has 44 NFL carries. Undrafted, he spent his initial years in the league with Atlanta, rushing for four touchdowns as a rookie. He will serve as additional depth for Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. This will be the 23rd career NFL game Ollison has appeared in.

The Steelers and Raiders kickoff Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST. Both teams enter the game 1-1. It’s Pittsburgh’s first road game and they enter as slight underdogs. They are coming off their first win of the season, 26-22 over the Cleveland Browns, while the Raiders are coming off their first defeat, 38-10 to the Buffalo Bills.