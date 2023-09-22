Steelers Week Three Friday Injury Report: Gunner Olszewski Ruled Out, Darnell Washington Expected To Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Friday and final injury report of the week ahead of Week Three’s Sunday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The only player ruled out for the game is WR Gunner Olszewski due to a concussion.

Every other player practiced fully and did not receive a game status, meaning they will play this weekend.

Friday Injury Report:

DNP

WR Gunner Olszewski (Concussion)

Limited

None

Full

S Damontae Kazee (calf)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest)

LB Markus Golden (knee)

TE Darnell Washington (knee)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

Fitzpatrick told reporters yesterday he expected to play against the Raiders. He suffered the chest injury early in last Monday night’s game and injured it again making a diving stop on Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford to save a touchdown.

Washington banged his knee in Monday’s win and was limited yesterday. But he doesn’t carry a game status into the weekend.

Ogunjobi has been limited since the summer with a foot injury, but it has not caused him to miss a game. He’s also played well in the first two weeks, especially as a pass rusher.

Olszewski was concussed after catching a first-half pass against the Browns, fumbling the ball away after getting hit in the process. It’s possible WR Dez Fitzpatrick is active for the first time this season while the team also has newly signed RB Godwin Igwebuike, who could replace Olszewski as the team’s kick returner. If so, it would make three different kick returners across the Steelers’ first three games, though the teams are averaging under one return per game this season.

The Steelers and Raiders kick off Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST. It’ll be Pittsburgh’s first road game of the year. Both teams enter the contest 1-1.