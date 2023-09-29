Pressley Harvin III Considers Himself Game-Time Decision, But ‘Hopeful’ He Can Play Against Texans

Coming off of the best performance of his young career, Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III might not be able to stack another strong performance due to injury.

Following the 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football, Harvin popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss practice all week. On Friday, Harvin told reporters that he considers himself a game-time decision and is “100 percent hopeful” he can play, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

P Pressley Harvin (hamstring) says he’ll probably be a game time decision, but he’s “100 percent hopeful” he’ll play vs. Texans. Also said he has trust in P Brad Wing to get the job done if he can’t go. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 29, 2023

With Harvin ailing, the Steelers were proactive earlier win the week, signing veteran punter Brad Wing to the practice squad, reuniting with a familiar face. Wing punted for the Steelers for the 2014 season and averaged 43.7 yards per punt that year. He ultimately lost a punter competition with Jordan Berry prior to the 2015 season, leading to a trade to the New York Giants.

Wing has been out of the NFL since the 2017 season but punted in the XFL this past season with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Against the Raiders, Harvin punted six times for 323 yards, good for 53.8 yards per punt. He dropped three punts inside the 20-yard line while recording a long of 63 yards. Harvin nearly won the game for the Steelers outright on his final punt as Las Vegas return man DeAndre Carter muffed the punt but was able to recover it. One play later, Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a game-ending interception to Levi Wallace.

After a disastrous Week One showing against the San Francisco 49ers that led to a public call-out from head coach Mike Tomlin through the media, Harvin has responded in a big way and is averaging 47.9 yards per punt on the season with eight downed inside the 20-yard line on 19 total punts.

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET Friday to elevate Wing to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad to make him available for Sunday’s game should Havin be unable to go.