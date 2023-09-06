Pickett Praises Tough And Aggressive 49ers Secondary

The San Francisco 49ers’ secondary has been complimentary of Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Pickett offered the same courtesy. He talked up the 49ers’ defense, the NFL’s best last year, and the impact their secondary could have on this game.

“They have great experience,” Pickett said as tweeted by The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “They play with a lot of aggressiveness and intensity. Twenty-nine comes up in the run game and he’ll hit you. They’ve got great cover guys at corner. That safety that’s been around for awhile, he’s had a lot of success. Really, really good team top down.”

Kenny Pickett on the 49ers secondary pic.twitter.com/FbI3B8vxxn — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 6, 2023

That ’29’ Pickett references is safety Talanoa Hufanga, who has spent part of his football career training with former Steelers Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu. It’s paid off. Last year, Hufanga lit up the stat sheet with 97 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles. Entering his third year, he’s an emerging player.

In 2022, the 49ers’ secondary was stout in key categories. They allowed the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns and tied the Steelers to lead the NFL with 20 interceptions. Hufanga certainly isn’t the only name to worry about. As Pickett alluded to, the long-time safety is Tashaun Gipson. Though now 33 years old, he led the team with five interceptions last year, one fewer than Minkah Fitzpatrick had during a career year. Sunday will be Gipson’s 150th career start, an ultra-experienced player to try and counter the second-year Pickett.

Elsewhere, the 49ers are led by Charvarius Ward at cornerback, signed to a large contract last season. They’ll count on that secondary to play their best, especially if the front seven is without DE Nick Bosa, who is still holding out in search of a new contract.

While Pittsburgh’s offense is built around the run, the Steelers will need Pickett and this passing game to improve. Throughout the summer, it’s shown signs that it has, Pickett posting a perfect passer rating through three preseason games. The offense looks more explosive and potent with WR George Pickens emerging in his second season. But the 49ers’ strong defense will provide a great litmus test for how far the Steelers have actually come.