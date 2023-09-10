‘No Question:’ Mike Tomlin Says Najee Harris Has Lived Up To First Round Expectations

In this era, there’s always pushback for teams who draft running backs in the first round. The idea they’re fungible, the notion they’re not long-term pieces, and similar production can be found with later round options. To some extent, the Pittsburgh Steelers feel that, spending a first round pick on RB Najee Harris but also finding a talented UDFA gem in Jaylen Warren, where the two are expected to split time.

Entering his third year, Harris has had his ups and downs. But Mike Tomlin shows no regrets about making the pick, telling Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola Harris has lived up to expectations.

“No question,” Tomlin told Labrioal. “I think about the back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and the manner in which he’s done it…the big back that has been a component of Pittsburgh Steelers football for generations, he represents that, and I’ve been pleased with his ability to represent that thus far throughout his career.”

Harris has gone over the century mark in each of his first two seasons. If he can do it in 2023, he’ll be the first Steeler to ever accomplish that and the first NFL back since Dallas’ Alfred Morris in 2012-2014. Much of that volume production has been due to his availability, Harris has never missed an NFL game, though a stubborn toe injury hampered him throughout the first half of last season.

He’s not a big-play guy and has last his workhorse status, Warren now serving as the Steelers’ third down back, but Harris was impressive over the second half of last year. At his best, his power is potent, a nasty stiff-arm that has thrown defensive backs into the ground, and he has an all-around skillset that works well in the Steelers’ system. Summed up, he’s a good running back and Pittsburgh didn’t miss on their evaluation of him coming out of Alabama.

Now fully healthy and behind the best offensive line he’s been part of at the NFL level, expectations are rightfully high. Harris’ game hasn’t been terribly efficient, his yards per carry under four in 2021 and 2022. Last year, he had just one run of more than 20 yards, highlighting Pittsburgh’s struggles to generate big plays. With another year under his belt and a better supporting cast, Tomlin expects growth.

“Make no mistake, we expect him to continue to get better and to continue to define that component of our business model.”

That’ll get started in a few hours against the San Francisco 49ers, the league’s top run defense a season ago. In 2022, they allowed only 3.4 yards per carry, 23 runs of 10 or more yards, and no run longer than 25 yards. Those were all the best marks in football. Pittsburgh’s goal is to become a strong running team. Today will show them where they’re at.