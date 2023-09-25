Le’Veon Bell Latest To Criticize Steelers’ Play Calling: ‘Don’t Like That Pretty Ass Fullback Hand Off’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back is the latest to criticize the team’s playcalling. After receiving the opening possession, the Steelers ran the ball on their first three plays. Facing a third and 1, the team opted not to give it to Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, or even a try a quarterback sneak with Kenny Pickett. Instead, it was a fullback dive to Connor Heyward.

The Raiders blew it up, RG James Daniels beat by DT Bilal Nichols, and Heyward was stopped well short of the market.

It led Bell to fire off this tweet.

I don’t like that pretty ass fullback hand off … just run QB sneak Canada, it was only 3rd and inches — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 25, 2023

Pittsburgh came out with a run-heavy approach against the Raiders, who came into the game with one of the worst run defenses through the first two weeks. Mike Tomlin said during his Saturday show that the Steelers “have” to be able to get their run game going. So far, it’s been a similar story as the first two games with running lanes not being there.

Canada has been under increased scrutiny with many fans calling for his firing. Instead, the team is reportedly increasing his role and involvement with QB Kenny Pickett, seemingly serving as QBs Coach and play caller.

Bell is live tweeting the game and we’ll pass along anything else interesting he has to say.

The Raiders and Steelers are scoreless midway through the first quarter.