‘Go Beat Me:’ Saquon Barkley Hopes Najee Harris Succeeds, Gets Paid

Though the NFL is a competitive landscape, the running backs have become a band of brothers. Not even the ones who are teammates, fighting and vying for carries, stats, and the money that follows. But league-wide, running back has been a lesser-paid position and declining market. Fresh off his new contract, Saquon Barkley isn’t trying to reset the market. But he hopes he can do his part to push it upwards for guys like Najee Harris.

Appearing on the Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast earlier this week, Barkley mentioned Harris as part of the next group of runners in line to get paid.

“That’s your goal, you want to get to a second contract,” Barkley told the show. “I feel like where I got, it’s like now, Bijan, Jahmyr, Najee, you boys, go beat me. I’m a competitor, I’m trying to go out this year, especially with the situation I’m in now, I’m trying to be the best running back. No questions about it. But let’s push each other. Let’s all drive it.”

The trio he was referring to of course being the Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson, Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Najee Harris. Robinson and Gibbs are entering their second year and aren’t even eligible for extensions, leaving Harris as the most senior of the group.

Saquon Barkley moved across the NFC East from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles, landing a three-year deal worth $37.75 million. At max, it could be worth an additional $9 million. With talented free agents and a weak running back class unlikely to produce a first round pick, the runner’s market improved for the first time in years. Josh Jacobs cashed in with the Green Bay Packers while Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry, and Joe Mixon received solid deals.

Harris has his fifth-year option due by March 2. The current expectation is for the Steelers to pick it up, fully guaranteeing him $6.79 million for the 2025 season. If declined, 2024 will mark the final year of his rookie contract. While the option is the more likely avenue, there’s also the possibility of extending him after-the-fact. That could come in the summer in June or July, perhaps right before training camp. The question would become one of determining Harris’ market value. On an average yearly basis, he should reach at least $10 million per year, making him no worse than the seventh-highest paid player at the position.

“What I got, Bijan, Najee, Jahmyr, all those guys, go do your part. Go do what ya’ll gotta do. And we’ll keep trending upward.”

A second contract for a starting running back isn’t something the Steelers haven’t had to encounter in years, even with their draft picks. James Conner was allowed to walk after his rookie deal expired, leading the team to Harris. Pittsburgh worked hard for a long-term deal with Le’Veon Bell, who turned down offers, held out a season, and signed with the New York Jets instead. Going back a decade, Rashard Mendenhall never saw a second contract, playing out the five years on his rookie deal.

The last example, unless I’m blanking on a name, would be Willie Parker and the four-year, $16 million extension he signed in August, 2006, months after his 75-yard touchdown pushed Pittsburgh to win Super Bowl XL. Meaning, that occurred in the Bill Cowher era, not the Mike Tomlin one. A pretty wild thought for a team built around the run throughout most of their history. Harris could become the exception. But that will come at a much higher cost than what Fast Willie received.

Check out the entire podcast with the Kelce’s and Saquon Barkley below.