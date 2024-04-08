Depot After Dark: Next Step Rule The World, Draft Prospect Arrested, Le’Veon Bell Celebrity Basketball

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 7.

NEXT STEP RULE THE WORLD

Cameron Heyward posted a moving photo of himself with a before and after photo capturing a young child’s recovery from cancer. The initial photograph was taken in 2018, and the kid was wearing a to do list on his shirt that read: “Wake Up (check)”, “Beat Leaukemia (check)”, and then last step was “Rule The World”. Six years later, Heyward posed for a similar photo with both of them flexing. He looks healthier than ever, and well on his way to ruling the world!

During his Walter Payton Man of the Year speech, Heyward discussed the need to continue working in the community, and that winning the award was just the beginning. It is nice to see him making good on those words and continuing to impact the Pittsburgh community around him.

Check that list out!!! pic.twitter.com/CpMvjhG6vq — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 5, 2024

Draft Prospect Arrested

Highly touted Texas NT T’Vondre Sweat may have impacted his draft stock less than three weeks before the event kicks off. According to Dane Brugler via Austin’s KXAN, Sweat was arrested Sunday and charged with DWI.

Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat was arrested early this morning and charged with DWI, according to @KXAN_News in Austin. Sweat is viewed as a potential day 2 draft pick. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 7, 2024

Per KXAN’s article, they say Sweat was booked Sunday afternoon before being released on bond.

“Records show Sweat, 22, was arrested by the Austin Police Department and booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday. Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor. Sweat posted a $3,000 bond and was released from custody shortly after he was booked.”

Sweat is considered one of the draft’s top run stuffers but also boasts plus athleticism for his 366-pound frame, running a 5.27 40. He’s not someone who figured to heavily be on Pittsburgh’s radar but if he does fall past his Day Two projection, this could be one reason why.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

The Steelers’ girls flag football league kicked off its 2024 season today. Among those helping out with the event was former Steelers QB Charlie Batch. Women’s sports are firmly in the spotlight around the nation right now with Caitlin Clark and the NCAAW March Madness tournament captivating the nation. I haven’t seen the statistics on this, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have ignited elevated levels of interest amongst females in the sport of football. What better way to learn the sport and get involved than flag football. None of the pads or equipment that can be costly are required, and it is much less of an injury risk than traditional football. Local area high schools each have a team representing them in this league.

LE’VEON BELL CELEBRITY BASKETBALL

As I mentioned above, all eyes are on basketball right now with both the mens and womens March Madness tournaments coming to a close. So what better time than now for a celebrity basketball event to take place. Held at GCU Arena, Terrell Owens and Shawn Marion are leading one team with Robert Griffin III and Odell Beckham Jr. leading the other. Included on the roster is former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell. Posted on Bell’s Instagram story, you can see a shot of Bell landing a three-point shot. By the looks of it on the scoreboard in the background, Bell’s team in purple was getting beat badly.