Report: Steelers Increasing OC Matt Canada’s Role, Working With Kenny Pickett Daily

The Pittsburgh Steelers solution to their offensive problems is more Matt Canada. While most of the fanbase wants him fired, the Steelers are going in the other direction. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the team plans to make Canada more involved with the offense, specifically with QB Kenny Pickett.

Per Schultz, “Canada will continue calling plays, but will also be working directly with Pickett on a daily basis.”

Sources: The #Steelers are moving

OC Matt Canada to a more prominent role working with QB Kenny Pickett. Canada will continue calling plays, but will also be working directly with Pickett on a daily basis. The 51-year-old was hired in 2020 as QBs coach, and then promoted to… pic.twitter.com/5eWIQI4T6P — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 24, 2023

It’s a Sunday report that’ll surely rile up Steelers’ Nation, who have been calling for his dismissal for at least the last year. Those calls have only intensified this season.

As Schultz’s report indicates, Canada will remain the team’s playcaller.

Canada, Pickett, and the Steelers’ offense has struggled mightily through the first two weeks. They’re statistically the worst offense in football in most major categories, scoring just two touchdowns through their first two games. They’ve yet to record a first down in the first quarter while Pickett has seemingly regressed and the run game hasn’t taken steps forward. Offensively, the Steelers are averaging just 9.5 points per game through the first two weeks, putting up seven in Week One against San Francisco and 12 in Monday night’s win over Cleveland.

The relationship between a coordinator and quarterback is key and obviously, the two work closely throughout the week. But it seems Pittsburgh might essentially be making Canada the QBs Coach and Offensive Coordinator in the hopes of making Pickett as lockstep with Canada as possible. Mike Sullivan is the team’s current quarterbacks coach, hired in 2021.

Canada was initially hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2020, spending one year in that role before replacing Randy Fichtner as offensive coordinator in 2021. Canada’s contract runs through this season and if he can’t turn things around, he likely won’t return for 2024. This appears to be one of the team’s final ideas to try and make things work.

Pittsburgh will look to get back on track tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders, a comparatively easier defense than the two they’ve faced so far in the 49ers and Browns.