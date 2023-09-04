Kenny Pickett Named One Of Four Steelers 2023 Team Captains

The Pittsburgh Steelers have named their 2023 captains. They are QB Kenny Pickett, DL Cam Heyward, LB T.J. Watt, and S Miles Killebrew. Pickett is the offensive captain, Heyward and Watt defensive captains, and Killebrew the team’s special teams captain.

Captains are voted on by their teammates.

This is Pickett’s first year as a team captain and his first full year as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Last year, QB Mitch Trubisky received the captain nod but was replaced by Pickett midway through the team’s Week Four loss to the New York Jets. Pickett has been praised for his leadership and ownership of the offense heading into his second year and there’s obviously a lot riding on his shoulders. His summer performance has been encouraging but the regular season is a different story.

For Heyward, this is the ninth straight season he’s been named a team captain. The leader of the defense and one of the faces of the franchise, Heyward is still playing at an elite level heading into his age-34 season. He’s looking to be the first to break James Harrison’s career-sack mark, currently sitting 2.5 sacks away from overtaking first place. But he’s also battling T.J. Watt to get there, Watt just 3.5 sacks shy of Harrison’s 80.5 figure. Regardless, Heyward is the heart and soul of the Steelers and wears his emotions on his sleeve. He’s a pillar of the franchise off the field too, doing great community work through his Heyward House Foundation.

Watt is a captain for the third time in his Steelers’ career, also elected to that role in 2020 and 2022. Last season was a difficult one, dealing with a partially torn pectoral and several smaller injuries, but he still was named to the Pro Bowl and finished with 5.5 sacks. Like Heyward, he’s chasing the Steelers’ all-time mark and should end 2023 in first place. Watt has 77.5 sacks through his first six seasons.

This is Killebrew’s second year serving as a team captain, also earning those honors for the 2022 season. A core special teamer, he’s expected to take over for LB Marcus Allen as the upback and “quarterback” of the punt team while playing on all other phases of the kick and punt return game. In 2021, he finished the year with 13 tackles and a pair of blocked punts. Last year, he recorded four tackles and logged nearly 300 special teams snaps.

The team’s 2022 captains were QB Mitch Trubisky, RB Najee Harris, OLB T.J. Watt, DL Cam Heyward, and S Miles Killebrew.

Pittsburgh opens its season at home this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.