Heitritter: Death, Taxes, And K Chris Boswell Being Clutch

Benjamin Franklin once said after the Constitution was established that the only two certainties in this world are death and taxes. Since then, that phrase has become an idiom where someone throws in a third option they believe in with absolute certainty. For Pittsburgh Steelers fans, we can put K Chris Boswell in that phrase as he has proven time and again that he can come up in the clutch.

This isn’t to say that Boswell has been without his struggles in the past. The long-tenured Steelers kicker has had his fair share of struggles dating back to 2018 when he made just 65% of his field-goal attempts, having fans calling for him to get cut throughout the season. The same could be said for last season as he made 20-of-29 field goal attempts (71.4%) as he particularly struggled with midrange kicks.

Boswell has rebounded in a big way to start 2023, having a clutch performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime. He converted all three of his field goal attempts as well as his two PAT tries, the made field goals covering 42, 43, and 57 yards. Boswell has been known for his leg and being able to pound in long field goal attempts in the inclement weather conditions in Pittsburgh, making a 57-yard attempt in a dome environment in Las Vegas look like a chip shot.

Chris Boswell hits a perfect 57-yard FG, right down the middle 👌 📺: #PITvsLV on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/oKZBIH1Rly pic.twitter.com/J7lKkU9Wa7 — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2023

On top of converting all his kicks, Boswell sent all six of his kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks against the Raiders. It was a strong performance for a guy who has become almost automatic from within 60 yards as a field goal kicker, being the guy that all of Steeler Nation can rely on putting points on the board if the offense fails to convert on third down. Prior to Boswell, Pittsburgh didn’t have a kicker with the leg to hit those 50-plus-yard kicks consistently, relying on Shaun Suisham whose career long in Pittsburgh was 53 yards as well as Jeff Reed, who also tapped out at 53 yards for a career long with the Steelers.

Career field goals of 50+ yards. Chris Boswell: 27

Every other kicker in Steelers' history combined: 27 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 25, 2023

Outside of 2018 and last season, Boswell has brought the best of both words as Pittsburgh’s kicker having the leg to hit those long kicks with relative ease as well as the accuracy to give the team confidence to trot him out there and do what he does. Watching the game last night, you don’t even think about Boswell making the kick due to the confidence in him and how he has almost become automatic in those situations. He’s perfect on the season in terms of field goals and PATs, speaking to his reliability as the offense continues to work things out.

Boswell’s impact is often overlooked when it comes to Pittsburgh’s success and the outcome of games. Given their offensive struggles the last few seasons, the Steelers wouldn’t have won as many close games as they have if it wasn’t having that unwavering confidence in “The Boz” getting the job done. We want to see this offense continue to take strides forward and be more dynamic at putting points on the board, but the Steelers are fortunate to have Boswell to lean on in crucial moments when the team needs him to come through.