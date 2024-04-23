Season 14, Episode 119 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this special Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I welcome a handful of our site contributors to the show for a 2024 pre-draft roundtable discussion.

In this show, Alex and I are joined by site contributors Josh Carney, Jonathan Heitritter, Tom Mead, Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, Jim Hester, and Steven Pavelka to talk 2024 draft prospects for the Pittsburgh Steelers and much more.

We hit on various position groups in this show along with potential best fits for the Steelers. We make sure to rotate through all of our contributors as much as possible throughout this show as well.

If you love draft talk and the Steelers, you should love this nearly two-hour long show ahead of the real thing getting underway Thursday night.

Below are the Twitter/X accounts of all of our contributors we had on this show as roundtable guests.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2024 Pre-Draft Roundtable Discussion, Player Profiles & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1247963460

