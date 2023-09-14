‘Don’t Know If This Defense Is Serious About Stopping The Run:’ Chris Hoke Goes Off On Steelers Players And Coaches

Former Pittsburgh Steelers NT Chris Hoke wasn’t a happy camper watching the Pittsburgh Steelers get blown out at home, 30-7 to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday afternoon. Not only did the 49ers’ faithful overshadow Steeler Nation, Pittsburgh’s defense didn’t play like the defensive units Hoke was part of during his 11-year Steelers career. QB Brock Purdy could do no wrong through the air, picking apart the Steelers’ soft zone defense. And RB Christian McCaffrey ran at will, ending the day with 152 yards on the ground, highlighted by a 65-yard touchdown scamper.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan with Ron Cook and Joe Starkey Thursday, Hoke torched the Steelers’ defense, notably the run defense, and accused them of not caring about playing fundamental football.

“I don’t know if this defense is serious about stopping the run,” Hoke told The Fan.

He said the linebackers did a poor job fitting the run and couldn’t get off blocks. In particular, he singled out LB Cole Holcomb, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract this offseason, for an especially poor performance. McCaffrey had a dominant day and his 169 yards from scrimmage were the most by a Week One opposing player against the Steelers since Emmitt Smith had 174 in 1994.

On McCaffrey’s 65-yard run, Hoke said the inside linebackers got pinned inside and allowed McCaffrey the hole to the edge. CB Levi Wallace missed a tackle, S Damontae Kazee got pancaked, and McCaffrey was off to the races.

In Hoke’s view, the blame doesn’t all fall on the players. He thinks the Steelers are schemed up in a way that hurts them against the run.

“When you watch the film, they’re not playing with run technique. They’re swimming guys. They’re getting turned…when you want to stop the run, you play technique and let your technique win.”

Hoke comes from an era when Pittsburgh always had great run defenses. Groups where allowing 100-yard rusher was a sin, let alone the 150- or 200-yard performances the Steelers have allowed in recent years. The game has changed, sure, but Hoke wants Pittsburgh to get back to its fundamental roots.

The challenge doesn’t get easier for the Steelers Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Nick Chubb is one of the best runners in football and the Browns rushed for over 200 yards in their Week One win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh will have an even tougher task without DL Cam Heyward, who is expected to miss the next two months with a groin injury.

“They’ve got to find someone who can step in,” Hoke said of the Heyward loss. “Because right now, there’s no one who can play ball like him.”

