Chris Hoke: The Amount Of Visiting Fans At Acrisure Stadium Has ‘Gotta Change’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke saw just how good the Steelers fan base is up close and personal during his time with the team from 2001-11. Everyone knows the reputation Pittsburgh fans have as arguably the best travelers in the NFL, and the home-field advantage at Acrisure Stadium is electric.

However, Hoke was less than impressed with the home crowd during the Steelers’ season-opening 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. While on the KDKA Steelers post-game show, Hoke expressed his displeasure.

“I’ve never seen Heinz Field or Acrisure Stadium like that where was a ton of opposing fans,” Hoke said. “That’s gotta change. They have a passionate fan base just like the Pittsburgh Steelers have a passionate fan base, but [fans] can’t sell those tickets. They’ve got to show up… How about supporting Steeler Nation? I’ve been one of those players, I’ve been there, done that, and I know whole-heartedly the kind of energy that [players] draw from Steeler Nation when we come out of the [tunnel], seeing Black and Gold, not red, as we run out.”

Now that doesn’t mean that the loyal fans who did show up didn’t provide plenty of boost, but as the game wore on and got out of hand, the visiting fans certainly made their presence known. Per multiple beat writers, San Francisco fans struck up a “Let’s Go Niners” chant during the fourth quarter that could be clearly heard.

The Steelers rarely open an NFL season at home. This was the first time they played in Pittsburgh Week One since 2014, and for the team to lay an egg after all the hype throughout training camp and preseason is a bad look. It’s also a bad look for a fan base that prides itself on taking over road games to allow the visitors to do the same.

Would the outcome have been any different if that contingent of 49ers fans was half the size it was on Sunday? There’s a lot that went wrong on the field. However, Hoke would tell you just how much the players feed off their fans. Neither the team nor the fans can let the pretty serious disaster that was Week One linger for any length of time as Pittsburgh takes on division rivals (and Week One winners) the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium next Monday night.

The last thing any Pittsburgh player or fan wants to see is a sea of brown and orange in the stands Monday night.