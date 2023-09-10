San Francisco Fans Take Over Acrisure Stadium, Start ‘Let’s Go Niners’ Chant

As if Sunday’s home opener wasn’t ugly enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the large, loud contingent of San Francisco 49ers fans took over the stadium in the fourth quarter with an audible “Let’s Go Niners!” chant.

Talk about getting punked at home.

"Let's go Niners" chants echoing through Acrisure Stadium now. — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) September 10, 2023

you can hear the "Let's go Niners" chants here at Acrisure Stadium — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) September 10, 2023

According to multiple Steelers beat writers who are at Acrisure Stadium, of the 67,679 in attendance Sunday on the North Shore, a sizable portion of those are 49ers fans.

With San Francisco doing largely whatever it wanted against the Steelers in their home stadium, the chant seemingly added insult to injury on a rather frustrating day on the North Shore.

A lot of red has stuck around. Ppl in black and gold not so much pic.twitter.com/tCkCH8XQCI — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) September 10, 2023

Opening up the season at home for the first time since the 2014 season, there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for the Steelers entering the 2023 season. Then, the wheels fell off Sunday in front of an amped-up home crowd. It’s just Week One though, so there is time to bounce back and get right. But getting dominated start to finish at home and having the opposing fans taking over the stadium with chants for the away team is rather embarrassing overall.