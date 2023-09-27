Depot After Dark: Rooney Supports Polynesian HOF, Dobbs Has Jokes, Vince Williams Flashback

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 26th.

Rooney Offers Support

Pittsburgh Steelers Owner and President Art Rooney II is helping further the NFL’s support of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. In a press release issued by the NFL earlier today, the league announced a $75,000 grant to the Hall to support player and coach development, day-to-day operations, and coaching clinics.

Rooney offered the following statement:

“Both the NFL and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame have a longstanding history of developing and supporting the game of football. By deepening our commitment to diversity, we are expanding opportunities for all. We are excited to support to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame through this partnership.”

Currently, the Steelers have at least three players of Polynesian descent on their roster: NT Breiden Fehoko, OG Isaac Seumalo, and RB Jaylen Warren. There was also WR Simi Fehoko, though he was just poached off the Steelers’ practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Josh Dobbs Has Jokes

A funny video from former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Josh Dobbs, who earned the first win of his NFL career when the Arizona Cardinals upset the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon. Dobbs shared this video of trying to pick up his jersey at the team story but realizing his name and number wasn’t one of the options. Be an NFL team’s starting QB? Sure. Get your jersey? Nah.

As an update to the story, the Cardinals quickly rectified the problem and made sure they could be ordered.

For those wondering, @josh_dobbs1 jersey availability from Saturday morning was quickly addressed and fixed by Saturday afternoon. Here’s Josh’s follow-up video from the weekend ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KwBQS0sM0O — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 26, 2023

Batch Gives Back

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current analyst Charlie Batch joined the Inspired Changemakers podcast to talk about all the ways he gives back in his post-playing career. One of the most active and visible former Steelers in the community, Batch started the Best Of The Batch Foundation all the way back in 1999 when he was still in the league.

To date, he helps over 3,800 kids annually and supports eight counties in Western Pennsylvania.

Check out the entire interview below.

Vince Williams Flashback

Dave Bryan tweeted out a hilarious flashback this morning. This Sunday will mark the first time since Christmas Day in 2017 that the Steelers will play on the road at Houston. In that previous matchup, a dominant 34-6 Steelers win, Vince Williams crashed WR DeAndre Hopkins’ touchdown celebration, laying down next to him in the end zone. It took a minute for Hopkins to realize it wasn’t his teammate and push him off.

Hopefully Pittsburgh can have just as much fun this time around.