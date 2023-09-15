Depot After Dark: Roethlisberger Jets’ Wild Card, Minkah Boxed In, Canada Happy With Drive

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 14th.

Is Roethlisberger Jets’ Wild Card?

In a Wednesday ESPN Insider article, Jeremy Fowler reviewed the New York Jets’ options following QB Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles tear. Tucked among the list of names was Ben Roethlisberger, whom Fowler referred to as a “wild card” candidate for the team. It’s just a passing comment but here’s what he wrote:

“Wild cards include retired quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and — wait for it — Blake Bortles, who went to the 2017 AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville with now-Jets play caller Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator. Should the Jets, as currently constructed, be trying to swing a trade for reinforcements?”

Fowler listed more than a half-dozen total names so he’s clearly just spitballing here. Other options are far more sensible like Joe Flacco or Carson Wentz than a retired, 41-year-old Roethlisberger. His name is also next to Tom Brady, who reportedly has confirmed he’s not unretiring (again). Still, his inclusion is a tiny bit interesting, even if the idea of Roethlisberger going to be a backup quarterback for the Jets is about the most improbable thing you could imagine.

Man In The Box

Minkah Fitzpatrick had an atypical role in Sunday’s opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The starting free safety spent a large chunk of the game near the line of scrimmage. According to our charting, he logged 25 plays in the box, including on Christian McCaffrey’s 65-yard touchdown run.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, DC Teryl Austin said Fitzpatrick’s role could change week to week.

“I think it’s going to depend on who we play and what we’re trying to get done,” Austin said via a team-provided transcript. “That could change weekly. I can’t tell you that in case it’s supposed to change this week. I don’t know. But we’ll just let it go. One thing with Minkah is he’s pretty good wherever you put him, so we’ll use him wherever we have to.”

Fitzpatrick was, in part, moved into the box to stop the run and TE George Kittle. Kittle was limited, held to only three catches, though that was more due to him chipping T.J. Watt throughout the game and rarely being a core part of the 49ers’ pass game.

While Fitzpatrick playing near the line of scrimmage wasn’t a big reason why the defense struggled, Pittsburgh doesn’t seem to play well whenever he’s not in his usual free safety/post-snap rotation role.

Highsmith Recognized

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith was recognized by the NFLPA as one of the league’s Community MVP runners-up for Week One. The NFLPA noted that Highsmith provided 150 Clairton Elementary School students with supplies for the year, including backpacks, water bottles, and more.

Highsmith has become a key part of the Pittsburgh community through his foundation. He may be a future Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee.

Canada On Two-Minute Drive

The lone bright spot of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in their 30-7 Week One loss came at the end of the first half. Not only did the offense record its initial first down of the game, it found the end zone for the only time on the afternoon. A 95-yard drive that ended in a TE Pat Freiermuth three-yard touchdown catch.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, OC Matt Canada praised the moment and the resolve shown by QB Kenny Pickett and company. Here’s what he said via freelance writer Amanda Godsey.

“I just thought that showed a lot of character for Kenny in the offense. It’s first and 10 on the five with no timeouts, 95 yards. Again, if you start talking about analytics, the odds of scoring in that situation [are low]…I do want to credit Kenny and the whole group to saying, ‘Hey, we’re on, we’re down 20 to nothing.’ And we found a way to go get a touchdown and get it back to where at least it was to a two-score game and then we weren’t able to keep it there. But I think that’s something for them, I wanna compliment them on that as we talk about all the other things that weren’t quite as good.”

The offense used 12 plays to go 95 yards, including a fourth down conversion on a nice diving grab by RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Earlier on the drive, RB Najee Harris also provided the only explosive run of the day, a 24-yard gain. But, as Canada said, they couldn’t sustain those moments and overall, the offense had a poor performance.