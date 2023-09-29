Depot After Dark: Holcomb Recognized, Arena Football Returns To Albany, Ty Law Takes Shot At Bettis

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.
Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 28th.
Holcomb ‘Way To Play’ Winner
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Cole Holcomb is the NFL’s Week Three winner of the “Way To Play” honor for his hit on Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams. He was praised for making a hard but perfectly legal hit over the middle that avoided any contact with Adams’ helmet. Instead, he put a shoulder into Adams’ chest to separate player from ball. Textbook.
Arena Football Back In Albany
Antonio Brown came and ruined the Arena League’s Albany Empire, the team kicked out of the National Arena League earlier this year before dissolving under Brown. The good news is arena football is returning to Albany. According to reporter Rodger Wyland, who has covered the Empire saga as well as anyone, a new team called the Albany Firebirds will play for the Indoor Football League (IFL) next season.
Brown isn’t expected to be associated with this new club in any form. As Wyland indicates, a press conference will be held Monday that will provide further details.
Ty Law Jumps In
Ty Law is the latest former New England Patriot to respond to RB Jerome Bettis’ cheating allegations made on Ben Roethlisberger’s Footbahlin podcast. Law went right at Bettis, saying he was “full of shit” and that the Patriots knew Bettis was going to get the ball because it was fourth and 1 and Bettis was the team’s short-yardage back.
You can check out the full clip below.
At this point, there’s little else to say about the allegation. Bettis’ story is only partially true so the bulk of this conversation is about things that didn’t actually happen in that game, though the broader Spygate saga was very much real.