Depot After Dark: Holcomb Recognized, Arena Football Returns To Albany, Ty Law Takes Shot At Bettis

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 28th.

Holcomb ‘Way To Play’ Winner

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Cole Holcomb is the NFL’s Week Three winner of the “Way To Play” honor for his hit on Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams. He was praised for making a hard but perfectly legal hit over the middle that avoided any contact with Adams’ helmet. Instead, he put a shoulder into Adams’ chest to separate player from ball. Textbook.

Another look at Holcomb hit on Adams

Arena Football Back In Albany

Antonio Brown came and ruined the Arena League’s Albany Empire, the team kicked out of the National Arena League earlier this year before dissolving under Brown. The good news is arena football is returning to Albany. According to reporter Rodger Wyland, who has covered the Empire saga as well as anyone, a new team called the Albany Firebirds will play for the Indoor Football League (IFL) next season.

Per sources: Arena Football will return next season at MVP Arena. The team name will be the Albany Firebirds and the Firebirds will play in the IFL Indoor Football League with 17 other teams. Press conference set for Monday to make it official.

Brown isn’t expected to be associated with this new club in any form. As Wyland indicates, a press conference will be held Monday that will provide further details.

Ty Law Jumps In

Ty Law is the latest former New England Patriot to respond to RB Jerome Bettis’ cheating allegations made on Ben Roethlisberger’s Footbahlin podcast. Law went right at Bettis, saying he was “full of shit” and that the Patriots knew Bettis was going to get the ball because it was fourth and 1 and Bettis was the team’s short-yardage back.

You can check out the full clip below.

reacts to accusing the Pats of cheating in the '04 AFC Title Game: "You are full of shit"

At this point, there’s little else to say about the allegation. Bettis’ story is only partially true so the bulk of this conversation is about things that didn’t actually happen in that game, though the broader Spygate saga was very much real.