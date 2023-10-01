Depot After Dark: Fire Canada Sign, Freiermuth’s Custom Cleats, Slim Pouncey Brothers

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 30th.

Fire Canada Sign

A positive win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Three isn’t enough to get the heat off Pittsburgh Steelers’ OC Matt Canada. Signs have been popping up everywhere to “Fire Matt Canada.” One showed up at today’s College Gameday on the North Carolina campus, reading:

“Still Fire Matt” with the Canadian flag to finish things out. Right next to a sign of what looks to be Jesus in sunglasses and a 10=11 sign making fun of Notre Dame’s bad math. Ah, college.

Freiermuth’s Cool Cleats

Awesome custom cleats made by Speck Customs for TE Pat Freiermuth. All-gold with a white Nike swoosh with his No. 88 and “Alpha” on the side. He won’t be able to wear them during the game but maybe Freiermuth sports them during warmups. He’s coming off his best game of the year, catching three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.

Pouncey Brothers Slim And Trim

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Mike and Maurkice Pouncey since they’ve retired. But as Dave Bryan notes below, the two certainly don’t look like offensive linemen anymore. They’ve gone the route of many linemen before them, guys like Alan Faneca and Marshal Yanda to drop the pounds after their playing days wrapped up.

It’s a smart idea to be as healthy as possible and take pressure off their knees after battling in the trenches for so many years. Both look happy in retirement and have gotten into different business ventures.