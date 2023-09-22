Depot After Dark: Bradshaw’s Statue, Chris Simms’ Silly Take, Baldy On Benton

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 21st.

Bradshaw Honored With Statue

Terry Bradshaw and several other former Louisiana Tech athletes were honored in a huge way Wednesday night. Bradshaw was one of five to have a statue built in his honor outside the school’s football stadium, recognized for being key pieces in school history.

The five honored were Teresa Weatherspoon, Kim Mulkey, Karl Malone, Willie Roaf, and Bradshaw. The school tweeted some photos of Bradshaw next to his statue followed by a Q&A session he had with attendees afterwards.

“The happiest days of my life were right here at Louisiana Tech. I’m so proud that I came back and graduated from here. My only regret is that I didn’t settle down here. I love this place. And I love all of you.” —Terry Bradshaw pic.twitter.com/9iBoTzuegc — LA Tech Sports (@LATechSports) September 21, 2023

Bradshaw starred at quarterback for La. Tech from 1966-69, a two-time All-American who rewrote the school’s record book. The No. 1 pick of the 1970 NFL Draft, he went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Steelers and winning four Super Bowls.

Chris Simms’ Silly Take

While most have defended Minkah Fitzpatrick’s hit on Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb, at least one analyst disagrees. Joining the likes of Nate Burleson, Simms said Fitzpatrick’s hit, at the very least, was questionable. He made the quip on NFL on NBC with Mike Florio Thursday.

“They had to break the best running back in football’s legs with kind of a borderline cheap shot, in my opinion,” Simms said of why the Steelers were able to win.

Steelers players have defended Fitzpatrick, Browns players have defended Fitzpatrick, and most in the media don’t think there was anything malicious behind the tackle. The only contrarians seem to are former offensive players like Burleson and Simms.

Simms went on to pick the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the Steelers this Sunday night.

Steelers Scouting Interns

A great video over on Steelers.com highlights Javé Brown and Kearstin Schweitzer, who served as Steelers’ scouts during the summer though the Nunn-Wooten Fellowship. They talk about their experience and how this opportunity has helped further their careers. Brown is a coach at North Hills High School while Schweitzer coaches receivers at Wisconsin-Platteville.

“It’s been super exciting here. Everyone is so welcoming…leaving here I have so much more knowledge.” Schweitzer said.

“They want us to win just as bad as they want the Steelers to win,” Brown said.

In particular, both credit Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadkowski for mentoring them throughout their internship. Be sure to watch the whole video in the above link.

Burrow Injury Update

Joe Burrow’s status for Week Three’s Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams remains uncertain. Though he did some light throwing today, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says Burrow is day-to-day and the team plans to rest him as much as they can.

Cincinnati is 0-2 on the year with an offense that has struggled. Burrow said he reinjured the calf injury he suffered during training camp and has not appeared healthy through the first two weeks.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor says QB Joe Burrow is day-to-day with his calf issue and doubts he'll be full-go if he's out there for today's practice. "Giving him time is best." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2023

While speaking with reporters, Burrow did not commit to playing in Week Three. If he can’t start, the Bengals will turn to Jake Browning, who has thrown one career NFL pass.

Baldy On Benton

Is there anything better than a Brian Baldinger breakdown? No way. Today, he’s checking out Steelers rookie nose tackle Keeanu Benton. He goes through an assortment of clips, run and pass game, focusing on Benton showing anchor against the run and the ability to penetrate and get into the backfield. Overall, Baldinger is encouraged by what Benton has shown throughout the summer and into the regular season.

Kwon Alexander Says “We’ll See” With Raiders Pass Protection

Through the first two games of the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Raiders are the only team to not allow a quarterback sack. They’ll have a stiff test in Week Three against the visiting Steelers, led by reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week Alex Highsmith and star pass rusher T.J. Watt.

That has veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander cautioning the Raiders’ pass protectors to not get too comfortable or confident ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“We got two dogs on the ends, so we’re gonna see about that,” Alexander said of the Raiders’ passing-blocking success to date, according to a tweet from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.

In the two games, Las Vegas has all five starting linemen at a 67.9 or higher in Pro Football Focus’ pass blocking grades. That includes an 82.7 from left tackle Kolton Miller, who will square off against Highsmith on Sunday night. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is a 67.9 and will draw the assignment of dealing with Watt.

We’ll see if Las Vegas can come out of the Week Three matchup with a clean sack sheet again.