2023 Week 3 Steelers Vs. Raiders Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

For the second straight week, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves competing on national television in a primetime slot, this time making the franchise’s first-ever trip to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

The last time these two teams met, it was an emotional night for the Black and Gold on Christmas Ev in 2022. The Steelers retired the No. 32 for Franco Harris at halftime on the night, but the ceremony came just a few days after Harris shockingly passed away, putting a pall on the night that was supposed to be a celebration.

The Steelers found a way to win that game in Week 16 against the Raiders late, 13-10, on a touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens.

There will be no frigid temperatures and poor conditions for the Week Three matchup inside Allegiant Stadium, therefore creating a better environment and playing surface than the one the two teams dealt with in Week 16 last season.

Coming off of a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week Two thanks to a historic performance from a star-studded defense, the Steelers are looking to move to 2-1 on the season by getting the offense back on track under Pickett and third-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Las Vegas aims to bounce back from a disastrous 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week Two, returning home to the friendly confines of the “Death Star” just off the Las Vegas strip for the 2023 home opener against a historic rival.

It will be an emotional night for the Raiders, too, who are honoring Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler’s family. The Raiders will be presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence prior to kickoff.

We are proud to be honoring Raiders Legend Ken Stabler tonight by presenting the Stabler family with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence prior to kickoff.#RaiderNation — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 24, 2023

DT Nesta Jade Silvera The Raiders won the opening kickoff and have deferred to the second half. The Steelers will receive the opening kickoff at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Here we go! Start of Game Things looked rather promising early on for the Steelers offense as Najee Harris had a 6-yard carry and a 3-yard carry to set up a third and one, but a fullback dive to H-back Connor Heyward loses a yard and the Steelers go three-and-out. Huge hit on the Las Vegas return man by linebacker Mark Robinson after a great punt from Pressley Harvin III sets up the Raiders at their own 12 yard line. Might be a night of offensive ineptitude for both teams. The Steelers defense forces a three-and-out right back as Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Gaoppolo fires incomplete intended for Davante Adams down the right sideline. Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr. in coverage. Calvin Austin III follows with a nice return on the ensuing punt to midfield, but it’s wiped out by a holding call on James Pierre. Another quick three-and-out from the Steelers offense. Kenny Pickett bailed from a clean pocket on third and six and fired high toward the left sideline on the move looking for Calvin Austin III. Pickett is dropping his eyes to the pass rush. Feels like he’s spooked back there. Very discouraging. Minkah Fitzpatrick strips Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs in the middle of a long Raiders drive. T.J. Watt appears to recover, but the play is under review. It looks like Jacobs’ right knee was down with control of the football. After review, Jacobs was down by contact with control of the football. It’s 2nd and 9 for the Raiders inside Steelers territory. TOUCHDOWN, Raiders. A gutsy 4th and 1 call from Josh McDaniels results in a play-action touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Davante Adams for a 32-yard touchdown with Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson in coverage. Raiders take a 7-0 lead, 7:04 left in the first quarter. Scoring drive from Las Vegas was seven plays, 74 yards, ate up 3:23 of game time. Just like that…. TOUCHDOWN, Steelers!

Kenny Pickett fires a 72-yard strike down the middle of the field on a deep ball to Calvin Austin III for the equalizing touchdown. Second straight week the Steelers have had a 70+ yard touchdown pass.

Game now tied at 7-7, 6:12 left in Q1.

Excellent blitz pickup by running back Jaylen Warren on the dime of a touchdown pass from Pickett, who hit Austin in stride. Nobody was ever going to catch him.

First play on the ensuing drive from the Raiders, T.J. Watt sacks Garoppolo. Steelers starting to get in rhythm now.

Steelers defense forces a quick three and out to get the ball back to the offense. Garoppolo misfires looking for backup running back Ameer Abdullah out of the backfield with Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander in coverage.

Steelers offense is on the move here. Pickett stands in the pocket on third and 8 and delivers a strike to George Pickens over the middle for first down. Pickett took a big shot from Las Vegas defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

Steelers drive ultimately stalls. Pickett is sacked on 3rd and 4 by Las Vegas star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Punt from Pressley Harvin III downed inside the 15.

END Q1: Steelers 7, Raiders 7

Interception by Levi Wallace!

The Steelers cornerback steps in front of an ill-advised throw over the middle from Jimmy Garoppolo intended for rookie tight end Michael Mayer. Steelers football. First turnover forced off the night for the Steelers defense.

It’s Wallace’s first interception of the season and fifth as a Steeler.

The Steelers convert a 3rd and 1 with the Tush Push, borrowing a play out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ playbook. Steelers deep in Las Vegas territory now.

FIELD GOAL, Steelers

Chris Boswell drills a 43-yard field goal after the Steelers’ offense stalls on a 3rd and 4 with an incompletion from Kenny Pickett intended for Calvin Austin III on a back shoulder throw.

Steelers take a 10-7 lead with 8:33 left in Q2.

Steelers 10, Raiders 7

Steelers defense forces another quick three-and-out thanks to a big tackle for loss from Cole Holcomb on Josh Jacobs, shooting the gap for the splash play. A delay of game puts the Raiders in a third and very long. Steelers hod. Take over at their own 23 yard line with 7:04 left in first half.

Steelers are marching down the field here. Got some help from a third-down pass interference call on Las Vegas rookie corner Jakorian Bennett and then Jaylen Warren reeled off an 11-yard run.

Pickett then scrambled for 20+ yards inside the 5 yard line. Flag down though.