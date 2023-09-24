Steelers Vs. Raiders: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week Three Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, and as expected, only one player will miss that contest due to an injury.

After suffering a concussion during the team’s Week Two Monday night game, WR Gunner Olszewski will miss the Sunday night game against the Raiders. Olszewski, who failed to practice any this past week, was officially ruled out for the Sunday night game on the team’s Friday injury report.

The Steelers elevated RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon and that results in him being active again for the Sunday night game against the Raiders.

The Steelers’ list of five other players that are inactive on Sunday night are all healthy scratches. Inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Dylan Cook, running back Godwin Igwebuike, defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, and wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick. This is the third week in a row that Rudolph and Cook have been inactive.

CB Desmond King II is active Sunday night. This is the first time he’s been active for the Steelers.

Steelers’ Inactive Players:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

WR Gunner Olszewski

T Dylan Cook

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

NT Breiden Fehoko

Raiders’ Inactive Players

QB Aidan O’Connell

S Chris Smith II

LB Amari Burney

WR Kristian Wilkerson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera