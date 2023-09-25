2023 Week 3 Steelers Vs. Raiders Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

It wasn’t the prettiest first half, but the Steelers hold a 13-7 lead after one half of play.

The Steelers defense has looked rather good throughout the night and T.J. Watt has two sacks on the night. An explosive 72-yard touchdown from Kenny Pickett to Calvin Austin III has sparked the Steelers’ offense.

Las Vegas will get the ball to open the second half.

Start of Second Half

After getting bent backwards awkwardly on a T.J. Watt sack late in the first half, Jimmy Garoppolo appears no worse for the wear and is back in the game.

Monster shot from Cole Holcomb over the middle on Davante Adams forces a key incompletion, and then Minkah Fitzpatrick tackles Hunter Renfrow short of the sticks, forcing a three-and-out from Las Vegas right out of the gate.

Another look at Holcomb hit on Adams #Steelers pic.twitter.com/34fqpIPRZQ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 25, 2023

Big splash play on third down from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens has the Steelers in Raiders territory early in the third quarter.

Steelers owning the line of scrimmage in the run game early on in the drive, and then Pickett to Pickens for a big catch and run.

FIELD GOAL, Steelers

Steelers drive stalls after Pickett throws away a third down pass. Boswell drills a 57-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 16-7 lead with 9:28 left in the third quarter. Never a doubt on the Boswell kick. Right down the middle.

Steelers 16, Raiders 7, 9:28 Q3

Raiders on the move. An 18-yard catch and run from Davante Adams has Las Vegas in Steelers territory.

Just like that, it’s Steelers football! Patrick Peterson picks off a woeful decision from Jimmy Garoppolo for his first interception as a Steeler.

Pittsburgh takes over in its own territory, 7:15 left in the third quarter.

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers’ offense is feeling it. Driving into Raiders territory after a big catch and run from George Pickens, a 16-yard screen to Jaylen Warren and a nice connection from Pickett to Pat Freiermuth. Najee Harris then rips off a 17-yard run.

Steelers deep in Raiders territory.

TOUCHDOWN, Steelers!

Kenny Pickett finds Pat Freiermuth from 13 yards out off of play-action. Bootleg left from Pickett and Freiermuth is wide open. Boswell XP is good.

Steelers 23, Raiders 7, 3:56 left in Q3

Raiders are driving down the field on the Steelers’ defense, but rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton picks up his first career sack.

Benton knifes through the interior of the offensive line with a great swim move over center Andre James.

END Q3: Steelers 23, Raiders 7

Steelers defense eventually forces a turnover on downs. Keeanu Benton drew a big holding call to wipe out a big completion from Jimmy Garoppolo to Davante Adams, and then Levi Wallace breaks up the fourth down pass to force the turnover.

Steelers football!

Steelers offense goes three-and-out, but Pressley Harvin III booms a 62-yard punt, flipping the field.

Raiders are driving deep into Steelers territory after a couple big completions to Davante Adams and a big run from Josh Jacobs. Markus Golden forces a second and long for Las Vegas though, thanks to his second sack as a Steeler.

A ridiculous roughing the passer penalty on Minkah Fitzpatrick wipes out a huge sack from the Steelers’ safety. It was truly a terrible call.

TOUCHDOWN, Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo finds Davante Adams for his second touchdown of the night, this time from 3 yards out. Two-point try fails, but Chandon Sullivan is called for pass interference.

Raiders lining up to go for 2-point again.

Raiders convert the second two-point conversion attempt as Garoppolo finds a wide open Michael Mayer wide open.

Steelers 23, Raiders 15, 5:41 left in Q4.

Steelers offense goes three and out on the ensuing drive.

They’ll punt the football back to the Raiders.

Just when the Raiders settled for a field goal to make it a 23-18 game, a leverage call on DeMarvin Leal gives the Raiders an automatic first down, giving the Raiders life offensively. Raiders in red zone.

FIELD GOAL, Raiders

Raiders — in puzzling fashion — ultimately settle for a field goal. Now 23-18, Raiders.

Steelers 23, Raiders 18, 2:22 left in Q4.

Steelers offense converts a massive third down late in the game as Kenny Pickett rolls out and finds Allen Robinson II to move the hciains.

Two-minute warning here.

Raiders have one timeout left.

Steelers eat up a ton of clock, punt the football away with 27 seconds left. DeAndre Carter muffed the punt but recovered.

Levi Wallace calls game! Picks off Jimmy Graoppolo on one last gasp from the Raiders.

Steelers will move to 2-1 on the season!

FINAL: Steelers 23, Raiders 18