2023 South Side Questions: Has Gunner Olszewski Lost Trust Of Coaching Staff?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Has Gunner Olszewski lost the trust of the coaching staff?

Having not practiced the first two days of the work week, it’s not clear if WR Gunner Olszewski will be available for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raider. But even if he is, one has to ask, would the coaching staff trust him enough to put him back out there?

He hasn’t exactly been the most productive player on the team. His best play in a Steelers uniform was a reception that wasn’t even targeted to him, picking it up off a deflection. Otherwise, there are very few positive plays to speak of, yet the negative certainly manages to stick out.

Both of his touches on Monday night were disastrous. First, he fielded a kick at the nine-yard line without signaling for a fair catch, which would have put the ball at the 25-yard line under the new rules. On top of that, the ball was heading out of bounds. He toe-tapped to keep it inbounds; had even a toenail been on the white, the ball would have been brought out to the 40, so that was a 31-yard mistake.

Of course, his only touch on offense was significantly worse than that. While there is some debate over whether his catch should have actually been considered a catch (did he perform a “football move”?), he took an immediate hit and fumbled. The last thing this offense needs is to give up possessions.

Olszewski was listed as the backup kick returner and punt returner, but was inactive for the opener. Right now he doesn’t seem to be trending in the direction of playing. They just signed Godwin Igewbuike to the 53-man roster, who has return experience. Could they turn to him for at least the next three weeks for the return job until Anthony McFarland Jr. gets back?