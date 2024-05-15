New York Giants To Headline New Offseason-Long Hard Knocks

For those of us who love watching behind-the-scenes and in-depth looks into the world of the National Football League, Hard Knocks has been must-see TV. It has given fans unprecedented access to what goes on behind closed doors. Well, fans will get an even deeper look into the New York Giants this year with a new offseason-long version of the show.

“HBO, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and the New York Giants are joining forces for HARD KNOCKS: OFFSEASON WITH THE NEW YORK GIANTS,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero posted on X/Twitter Wednesday morning. “A brand-new iteration of the groundbreaking franchise that will document the NFL offseason for the very first time, announced today.”

Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team provided some follow-up information regarding what exactly the offseason part means. This new show will not be replacing the standard Hard Knocks covering training camp. It will instead be focused entirely on what happens after the season up until training camp.

“This is the first iteration of Hard Knocks to document the NFL offseason, chronicling the Giants’ moves from January to July,” Meirov wrote. “Cameras were rolling during the offseason — which saw the Giants let Saquon [Barkley] go, trade for Brian Burns, and pick Malik Nabers at No. 6, among other storylines.”

Steelers fans may want to tune in for reasons beyond just wanting a behind-the-scenes look into NFL offseason workings. The Giants have three former Steelers on the roster at the time of writing. New York signed wide receivers Allen Robinson II and Miles Boykin this offseason along with re-signing WR/KR Gunner Olszewski. The show might offer some interesting tidbits about those signings, which could give Steelers fans a chance to hear a different perspective on these players.

It will also be interesting because the Steelers and Giants will be facing off in 2024. It has been reported that the Steelers will host the Giants for Monday Night Football in Week 8. So Steelers fans, this will be a chance to get a first look at an opponent this season.

It will be interesting to see how in-depth the new format goes. Will we get a look at the scouting process from the Giants’ perspective? Did cameras follow them around the NFL Scouting Combine, Pro Day circuit, and even pre-draft visits? The war room on draft night would also be fascinating to see how the whole process went down. It would really be intriguing if Russell Wilson’s visit with the Giants prior to him signing with the Steelers is covered.

Regardless, if this new iteration is successful (and why wouldn’t it be), we could see two Hard Knocks shows each year going forward. That might mean more opportunities to see the Steelers. It will mean an even deeper look into the world of the National Football League.