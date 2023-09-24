2023 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.

2023 Week 3 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (THUR) 49ers -10.5 Giants +10.5 49ers -10.5 New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +2.5 Patriots -2.5 Patriots -2.5 Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -1 Chargers +1 Chargers +1 Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -8 Ravens -8 Colts +8 Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins -6.5 Dolphins -6.5 Dolphins -6.5 Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns -3.5 Browns -3.5 Titans +3.5 New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Packers -1.5 Saints +1.5 Packers -1.5 Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -8.5 Jaguars -8.5 Jaguars -8.5 Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Commanders +6 Bills -6 Commanders +6 Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Lions -3 Lions -3 Lions -3 Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -6 Seahawks -6 Seahawks -6 Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -12.5 Chiefs -12.5 Chiefs -12.5 Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +12.5 Cowboys -12.5 Cowboys -12.5 Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM ET (MON) Buccaneers +5 Eagles -5 Eagles -5 Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET (MON) Bengals -3 Bengals -3 Bengals -3 Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:29 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -2.5 Steelers +2.5 Steelers +2.5 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-17 Steelers 19-17 Week 2 Results 6-7-3 6-7-3 2023 Results 14-15-3 14-15-3

