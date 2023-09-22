The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Versus Raiders Preview, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Sharp Offensive Stats, & More

Season 14, Episode 27 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to play the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Sunday night.

Alex and I go over the Steelers injury report heading into Friday and get that out of the way. We also talk about Steelers head coach Mike Tomin looking for his first road win against the Raiders on Sunday night as well.

On Thursday, Steelers coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin both held their weekly media sessions, so we tear through the main talking points to come out of what both said.

Warren Sharp had some stats on the Steelers offense that went viral on Thursday, so Alex and I make sure to dive into those. We attempt to add a little bit of context to them when it comes to shotgun snaps and pass/run ratios. We also discuss if we might see more dropbacks from under center Steelers QB Kenny Pickett moving forward into the 2023 season.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are joined by Vinny Bonsignore, who covers the Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. We spend roughly 30-minutes with Vinny previewing the Sunday night game. Make sure to follow Vinny on Twitter at @VinnyBonsignore and read his work online at vegasnation.com.

After our interview with Vinny, Alex and I get into our own breakdowns of the Sunday night game between the Steelers and the Raiders. We talk about both sides of the football for both teams and more.

Next up, Alex and I make our Week 3 picks for all the games using the mybookie.ag lines. We end with our score predictions for the Steelers Sunday night game against the Raiders.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 118-minute episode and we get to a few listener emails to close out the show as well.

