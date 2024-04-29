BetOnline Gives Steelers Worst Odds Of Winning The AFC North In 2024

It’s hard to look at what the Pittsburgh Steelers did in the 2024 NFL Draft and not feel good. They addressed the offensive line issues with their first two picks. They added a wide receiver in whom some see a bit of Hines Ward. How about a Butkus Award-winning linebacker? They got that, too. However, did all those additions mean anything to how Las Vegas sees the Steelers’ odds of winning the AFC North in 2024?

When it comes to BetOnline’s odds, the oddsmakers are still not convinced the Steelers can challenge for the division title. BetOnline has the Steelers at +700 to win the AFC North, according to its X/Twitter account.

The oddsmakers seem to think the Steelers are the worst team in the division. The Baltimore Ravens are the favorites at +125, which does make some sense since they won the division last season. The Cincinnati Bengals are just behind the Ravnes at +175. If QB Joe Burrow is completely healthy, they will be much improved over last season’s last-place finish. After all, the Bengals did win the division in both 2021 and 2022 with Burrow.

Then the Cleveland Browns have the third-best odds at +500. Of the other three teams in the division, the Browns might be the hardest team to predict. They made the playoffs at 11-6 last season having four quarterbacks attempt at least 100 passes (and a fifth attempt 26). Ironically, Deshaun Watson, who was the starter to begin 2023 and is presumed to be the starter for 2024, didn’t even attempt the most passes last season. That distinction belongs to Joe Flacco, the only quarterback for the Browns last season to attempt at least 200 passes.

The fact that oddsmakers look at the Steelers and the work they’ve done so far this offseason and say that they are essentially the worst team in the division might be a bit befuddling. What held the Steelers back last season? The results at the quarterback position. The Steelers were bottom five in the league in touchdown passes.

So what did the Steelers do? All three quarterbacks from last year are gone and have been replaced by Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen, and John Rhys Plumlee (undrafted free-agent signing). It’s hard not to see that as an upgrade over Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph.

It’s hard to not see all the upgrades. Yet what is probably giving oddsmakers problems is that the Steelers could very well have the hardest schedule in the league in 2024. Now, that is also based on win totals put out by the oddsmakers, but it’s further reinforcement of how they universally view the Steelers.

The nice thing is that there are still 17 regular-season games to be played. And before that even happens, we’ve got training camp and preseason. These odds might look completely different in a few months.