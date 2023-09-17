2023 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.

This season has MyBookie a no-strings attached cash bonus that lets you deposit and withdraw, quick. Use promo code [TERRIBLE] on a deposit of $50 or more, and you can receive up to $200 in cash, instantly to your MyBookie account.

Bet your deposit amount once, and you’re ready to cash out at any time, again that’s promo code [TERRIBLE] to claim your cash deposit bonus mybookie.ag.

2023 Week 2 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Eagles -6 Vikings +6 Eagles -6 Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -3 Bengals -3 Bengals -3 Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars +3.5 Chiefs -3.5 Chiefs -3.5 Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions -4.5 Lions -4.5 Lions -4.5 Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -1 Colts +1 Colts +1 Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -2.5 Bears +2.5 Bears +2.5 Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -8.5 Raiders +8.5 Bills -8.5 Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans +3 Chargers -3 Chargers -3 Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -1.5 Falcons -1.5 Packers +1.5 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Rams +7 49ers -7 49ers -7 New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +4 Giants -4 Giants -4 Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -3.5 Commanders +3.5 Broncos -3.5 New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys -9 Cowboys -9 Cowboys -9 Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Patriots +3 Dolphins -3 Dolphins -3 New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 7:15 PM ET (MON) Panthers +3 Saints +3 Panthers +3 Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM ET (MON) Steelers +2.5 Monday Monday Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Monday Monday Week 1 Results 8-8 8-8 2023 Results 0-0 0-0

-00