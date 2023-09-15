Season 14, Episode 23 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Cleveland Browns Monday night. We also go over the team’s injury report from Thursday and speculate a little bit about who might be inactive Monday night and what other moves might take place ahead of that contest against the Browns,

As usual, two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Matt Canada and Teryl Austin, talked to the media on Thursday so we go over the important talking points to come out of those two pressers. We discuss some last thoughts on the Canada offense coming out of the Steelers Week One home loss to the San Francisco 49ers and go over the recent video that Alex posted on the topic.

With the Steelers preparing to play the Browns on Monday night, Alex and I are pleased to be joined on the show once again by Scott Petrak, who covers Cleveland for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. We spend nearly 30 minutes with Scott getting his thoughts on the Browns ahead of the Monday night game as part of him helping us preview the contest. Scott gives us his prediction for the Monday night game as well at the end of the interview.

If not already doing so, please follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak and read his work online at BrownsZone.com.

Alex and I move on to give our picks for the remaining Week Two NFL games. We will have our picks for the Steelers game against the Browns in our next podcast on Monday morning.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 80-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Transactions, Injury Report, Coordinator Pressers, Browns Preview, Week Two Picks, & More

